J&J pauses Varipulse pulsed field ablation system's US debut following 4 reports of strokes

Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced that it has halted U.S. procedures and sales of its recently approved Varipulse pulsed field ablation system following reports of four patient strokes.

“On January 5, out of an abundance of caution, Johnson & Johnson MedTech temporarily paused the U.S. External Evaluation and all U.S. Varipulse cases while we investigate the root cause of four reported neurovascular events in the U.S. External Evaluation,” the company said in its notice.

J&J added that, because the system’s use in the U.S. employed a unique configuration, there is no impact to Varipulse outside of the country.

According to the company, the U.S. external evaluation has included more than 130 procedures among 14 sites and 40 operators as of the top of this year. Varipulse was approved by the FDA last November for treating atrial fibrillation.

The ablation system—which comes integrated with J&J’s Carto 3 heart-mapping catheter—previously received a CE mark approval in Europe in February 2024. The company said Varipulse has been tapped for more than 3,000 commercial cases globally so far.

“We are working diligently to complete the investigation according to our medical safety processes and resume the U.S. External Evaluation,” the company said in its statement. “We expect to have more information to communicate within the coming days.”