J&J MedTech secures FDA approval for Varipulse pulsed field ablation system

Johnson & Johnson MedTech will enter the U.S. pulsed field ablation market following an FDA green light for its Varipulse platform for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

The sector has seen massive growth this year following the agency’s approvals of respective systems from Medtronic and Boston Scientific. Pulsed field ablation aims to deliver similar success rates in treating the irregular heart rhythm that can raise a patient’s risk of stroke by specifically targeting certain cardiac cells and avoiding damage to nearby healthy tissues.

To set itself apart, J&J said it developed Varipulse to integrate seamlessly with its established Carto 3 heart-mapping system, which provides a 3D atlas of the heart’s anatomy and live electrical activity.

According to the company, this enables clinicians to pursue minimal to zero X-ray fluoroscopy during the procedure, with intracardiac ultrasound tools allowing patients and providers to avoid extra doses of imaging radiation. In addition, the system’s design offers a single transseptal access point to the heart’s inner chambers without the need to swap out and exchange catheters.

Varipulse picked up a CE mark in Europe and an approval in Japan at the top of this year. J&J has estimated that afib—the most common heart arrhythmia—affects more than 11 million people in Europe, at least 8 million in the U.S. and about 1.3 million in Japan, with about 1 in 4 adults over 40 at risk for the condition. The FDA’s approval covers Varipulse’s use in intermittent, or paroxysmal, afib that has not responded to drug therapies.

A single-arm clinical trial presented earlier this year at the International AF Symposium showed that, out of 186 treated patients, 75.6% of patients showed no signs of afib recurrence after one year as well as no evidence of other atrial arrhythmias such as tachycardia or flutter.

According to the company, that proportion increased to 80% when limiting consideration to participants that received “optimal” ablations. The trial also showed that procedures were able to be completed with less than eight minutes of fluoroscopy.