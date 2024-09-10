Johnson & Johnson consolidates medtech brands under single banner

Johnson & Johnson is collating its pantheon of medtech brands under a single banner, to further simplify the company’s presentation.

Going forward, the conglomerate’s Ethicon, DePuy Synthes, Biosense Webster, Abiomed and Cerenovus marques will all operate under the name Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The company said the move will not bring any changes to its various product portfolios.

The rebranding follows updates that J&J made to its marketing one year ago, with the modernization of its decades-old cursive emblem into a new logo, alongside the announcement of the planned renaming of its Janssen pharmaceutical group to Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

Prior to that, in early 2022, the company simplified its references to “the medical device companies of Johnson & Johnson” to the current Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

“By bringing our medtech businesses together under the Johnson & Johnson name, the scale of our impact in healthcare will be even more apparent, unlocking new opportunities for us to strengthen our competitiveness,” Tim Schmid, J&J’s worldwide medtech chairman, said in a statement this week.

“While Ethicon, DePuy Synthes, Biosense Webster, Abiomed, and CERENOVUS will now go by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we will continue to honor the legacies of these brands by maintaining the products, services and approach to collaboration that made them some of the most trusted names in healthcare,” Schmid added.

The announcement names no changes to Johnson & Johnson Vision—with its contacts, lens implants and eye surgery hardware—nor does it mention Mentor, the maker of breast implants. It also does not list J&J’s most recent megadeal, Shockwave Medical, the artery disease company it acquired earlier this year for $13.1 billion.

J&J has pitched Shockwave as its next billion-dollar platform, with its catheter-based interventions for reopening blocked arteries in the heart and limbs.