Healthcare map maker Komodo Health inks data sharing deal with Blue Health Intelligence

Digital cartographer Komodo Health has inked a multiyear deal to import Blue Health Intelligence’s real-world patient data into its map of the U.S. healthcare system.

When combined, Komodo’s database will chart the care journeys of more than 325 million individuals as they move through tests and treatments at hospitals and clinics to provide a wide, de-identified data set for research insights.

“With this partnership, life sciences companies will have a choice in how they access Blue Health Intelligence's data and resulting aggregated insights for the first time,” Komodo co-founder and CEO Arif Nathoo, M.D., said.

“Integrated into Komodo’s Healthcare Map, these insights will arm life sciences companies with the critical intelligence and real-world data needed to truly understand what’s happening in healthcare as they advance therapeutics and vaccines," Nathoo added.

Blue Health maintains a large, longitudinal data set built from medical and pharmacy commercial claims. The two companies hope to integrate this information across all of Komodo’s software products, according to Blue Health CEO Swati Abbott, to offer new ways of identifying candidates for clinical trials or earlier interventions to help stave off disease.

Previously, Blue Health signed a data partnership with the Health Care Cost Institute to gain access to data from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association plans as well as information used for research by universities and health analytics firms.

Komodo, meanwhile, recently disclosed a $44 million venture capital round as well as its acquisition of biopharma research software developer Mavens, which aims to apply its Healthcare Map to enterprise applications.

These can include the profiling of specialized patient populations as well as providers and tracking the progression of treatment as people move between different caregivers and specialists.