Komodo Health to acquire Mavens after undisclosed $44M VC round

Healthcare data startup Komodo Health is moving to acquire Mavens, a developer of cloud-based software designed for specialty biotech and pharma companies.

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed, but it follows a previously unpublicized series D round from last year that netted Komodo $44 million.

That fundraising, led by ICONIQ Capital, was completed in mid-2020, though the announcement was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional backers included the company’s previous investors Andreessen Horowitz, Oak HC/FT, IA Ventures, Felicis Ventures and McKesson Ventures.

Both the acquisition and the latest funding are slated to expand the capabilities of Komodo’s Healthcare Map, an artificial intelligence platform that compiles de-identified healthcare data from hundreds of sources and more than 320 million individual patients.

The goal is for Komodo to deliver a “seamless, data-driven platform across R&D, commercial, medical affairs and patient workflows,” co-founder and CEO Arif Nathoo said in a statement. The acquisition will also help power the San Francisco-based company’s global expansion through Mavens’ established operations in the U.S., U.K. and India.

Mavens, meanwhile, plans to use findings from Komodo’s Healthcare Map to support its own offerings, which include software for enrolling participants in clinical trials focused on rare diseases as well as managing their care and genetic testing.

Komodo’s series D marked its second venture capital round of 2020, following a $50 million fundraising last January.

“By verticalizing data, data management and analytics into a full-stack technology offering, Komodo Health has quietly built a ‘living map’ of the U.S. healthcare system that will enable all healthcare stakeholders—pharma, payors, providers and patients—to navigate our byzantine system. This is software eating healthcare access and analytics,” said Jorge Conde, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, which led the series C round.