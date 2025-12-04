GE HealthCare, Mayo Clinic launch digital twin project for personalizing radiation cancer therapy

GE HealthCare and the Mayo Clinic are expanding their long-running collaborative work to now include the development of new personalized radiation therapy approaches for cancer, with a plan to bring together imaging, artificial intelligence and patient monitoring.

The initiative, dubbed GEMINI-RT, aims to better automate the process of planning the delivery of radiation doses to tumors and avoiding healthy organs—starting by connecting treatment to initial diagnostic scans and creating digital models of patients.

“GEMINI-RT is grounded in the concept of ‘twinning the patient, personalizing the beam’—a transformative approach made possible by Mayo Clinic’s extensive clinical expertise and outcomes data,” Bryan Traughber, Mayo Clinic’s vice chair for innovation in radiation oncology, said in a statement.

“The combination of research and technological acumen could allow us to model individual patient journeys with precision, enabling radiation therapy treatments that are truly tailored to each patient,” Traughber added.

The program will focus on AI solutions for speeding up segmentation and treatment planning, while also predicting the outcomes of cancer therapy decisions. It will also look to combine radiation with new targeted drugs, as well as emerging approaches such as the precision heating of tissue.

At the same time, the partners plan to incorporate remote monitoring technologies to catch potential side effects after patients head home. The main research work will be conducted at Mayo’s campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

“This effort enables us to collaborate on solutions that are not only leading-edge but also clinically meaningful, helping shape the future of personalized radiation therapy,” GE HealthCare’s global oncology head Ben Newton said in a statement. “By integrating innovative technology and AI across the care continuum, we can improve clinician experience, support high-quality patient care, and help reduce burnout among care teams.”

The imaging giant previously tapped the Mayo Clinic for a project aimed at theranostics in 2023, with the goal of linking new MRI and ultrasound techniques with precision agents and radioactive isotopes—spanning not just medical and radiation oncology but also cardiovascular care, neurology and urology.