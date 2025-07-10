BD taps Masimo exec to lead restructured connected care group

BD has picked a new executive to lead its planned connected care segment, as the company nears the conclusion of its years-long restructuring plan.

The soon-to-be-consolidated unit is set to harbor BD’s artificial intelligence and analytics work, as well as its smartened devices for medication management, workflow robotics and advanced patient monitoring. Bilal Muhsin will serve as its president, after the reorg is settled in the coming months.

Muhsin was most recently chief operating officer of Masimo—which, earlier this year, tapped BD’s former patient monitoring lead, Katie Szyman, to be its CEO.

Szyman first made the jump to BD during its $4.2 billion acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences’ critical care portfolio—a deal that included about 4,500 employees, a catalog of hardware placed in more than 10,000 hospitals, and over $900 million in annual revenue. Though Edwards had planned to spin-off the division into a separate company, it found a temporary home under BD’s medical segment.

Meanwhile at Masimo, during its proxy fight with Politan Capital Management, Muhsin had submitted a conditional resignation letter in 2024 alongside dozens of the company’s engineers and global managers, saying they would walk if the company’s long-time chairman and CEO, Joe Kiani, was removed from his position. Kiani was ousted in September of that year after a shareholder vote awarded two more board seats to the activist investor.

Muhsin spent more than 25 years at Masimo, including as executive VP of engineering, marketing and regulatory. Now at BD, Muhsin has also been named a member of the executive leadership team, and will report to CEO Tom Polen in the newly created role.

“With his extensive and deep knowledge of connected care technologies, software and informatics strategies, combined with his intense focus on the customer, Bilal will have a profound impact at BD as we advance our connected care strategy with cutting-edge, AI-driven technology that transforms patient care by improving safety, efficiency and outcomes,” Polen said in a statement.

“This is another step forward in advancing our New BD strategy as a differentiated, pure-play MedTech leader, and Bilal will play a critical role in helping BD accelerate our growth and impact on healthcare by capitalizing on the significant digital, robotic and AI technology innovation that we are so well-positioned to capitalize on,” he added.

Earlier this year, BD announced that it would part ways with its diagnostic and biosciences businesses as it aims to focus on medical essentials—such as its ubiquitous hardware for collecting blood samples and dosing IV meds, numbering in the tens of billions of units per year, as well as patient-operated injector hardware for GLP-1s and other drugs.

The “New BD” also plans to pursue more tuck-in acquisitions along those lines. The company first kicked off its BD 2025 plan in 2020, with goals of attaining annual revenue growth of 5.5% or more.

For the diagnostic and bioscience divisions—which together brought in about $3.4 billion in 2024—BD's board of directors has said it may pursue a spinoff or an outright sale, and expects to announce more specifics before the end of September.