BD launches surgical monitor with AI-powered blood pressure predictions

BD is rolling out a new monitoring platform equipped with artificial-intelligence-powered programs that aim to predict potentially life-threatening changes in the patient’s blood pressure during critical procedures.

The company described the HemoSphere Alta system as the first major product launch from its newly minted advanced patient monitoring business, which it acquired last year from Edwards Lifesciences through a $4.2 billion deal.

The device can track what BD calls the body’s cerebral autoregulation index—or a measure of the brain’s ability to maintain stable hemodynamic flow despite changes in blood pressure, such as from blood loss—by using a noninvasive oximetry sensor placed on the patient’s forehead, paired with cardiac output data from an arterial line.

According to BD, patients may have varying or possibly impaired thresholds for cerebral autoregulation, with the risks of injury and death increasing when blood pressure falls below that limit.

Providing an index score—alongside AI predictions of low pressure events and drops in blood oxygen levels—can help clinicians better personalize the therapies given during a surgery.

The touchscreen monitor also features voice- and gesture-based commands, to help ensure sterility with hands-free silencing of alarms.