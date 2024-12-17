BD, Babson Diagnostics expand fingertip blood draws to urgent care clinics, doctors’ offices

Long-time partners in simplifying blood sample collection and testing, BD and Babson Diagnostics are now making their miniaturized approach available to healthcare providers after years of development.

One year ago, the two companies obtained FDA clearances for the MiniDraw Capillary Blood Collection System, which obtains mere drops from a fingerstick to perform some of the most-requested blood work tests—such as lipid panels, or to gauge hemoglobin and hematocrit levels.

Babson’s BetterWay sample prep system was initially aimed at broadening the possibilities of blood collection in retail locations, like pharmacies and grocery stores. While the handheld device has to be used by a professional, it does not require a trained phlebotomist. Samples are then shipped to Babson’s laboratory in Austin, Texas for analysis.

Now, BD and Babson—a former Fierce 15 winner—are expanding the MiniDraw’s reach to include health systems and other large provider networks, to offer a less-complicated alternative to vein draws in urgent care settings, as well as in doctors’ offices and ambulatory care.

“In areas of the U.S. where there are gaps in services or shortages of trained phlebotomy professionals, patients may experience delays in blood draws or not receive care they need,” Bridget Bagnato, BD’s worldwide president of specimen management, said in a statement.

BD and Babson’s collaboration began in 2016 with the latter’s launch, which was also backed by Siemens Healthineers. Now their work on capillary blood testing has evolved into a strategic partnership, the companies said. In October, Babson reported that BD had made a new investment of an undisclosed amount to support its commercial efforts.