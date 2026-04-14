Alamar Biosciences files for IPO amid opening life sciences funding window

Californian protein sequencing company Alamar Biosciences is seeking an IPO worth up to $159 million amid a growing boom in life sciences public offerings.

The medtech is looking to shift around 9.4 million shares priced ​between $15 and $17 apiece, according to its SEC filing, which would bring in just over $159 million at the top of the pricing range.

Back in 2024, Alamar kicked off the commercial debut of its Argo HT automated protein analyzer. The device features a capacity of up to 288 samples per batched run and multiplexing support for a range of biomarker profiling tasks.

The system launched alongside the company’s NULISAseq inflammation panel for characterizing the body’s defensive responses to autoimmune disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

In the same year, Alamar raised $128 million via an oversubscribed series C round.

The medtech was founded back in 2018 and pulled in around $74 million in sales last year—an increase of 196% year-over-year, according to its filing. It plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ALMR.”

This is the latest IPO to come amid a flurry of activity for life sciences in 2026, which includes the biotechs Seaport Therapeutics and Hemab Therapeutics recently filing for their IPOs.