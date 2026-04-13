Seaport, Hemab prepare for IPO voyages to fund depression, clotting candidates

Seaport Therapeutics and Hemab Therapeutics are both charting a course for the public markets.

Boston-based Seaport is captained by CEO Daphne Zohar, a co-founder of Karuna, the biotech behind Bristol Myers Squibb’s approved schizophrenia drug Cobenfy. While Seaport has yet to disclose how many shares it would offer in an IPO, or at what price, we know that top of the list of spending priorities will be its lead depression candidate SPT-300, also known as GlyphAllo.

SPT-300 is a prodrug of allopregnanolone—a naturally occurring neurosteroid that is marketed in a synthetic form as Zulresso for postpartum depression. The asset has been developed by Seaport’s Glyph platform, which is designed to enhance the bioavailability of oral drugs by reducing their metabolism in the body before they reach their intended target. The idea is that this should, in turn, reduce hepatotoxicity and other side effects.

A Fierce 15 winner last year, Seaport has used the Glyph platform to retain allopregnanolone’s potency while delivering it as an oral drug. The company pointed to a phase 2a trial in 2023 that showed SPT-300 could reduce levels of cortisol in healthy volunteers as evidence that the drug could treat stress-related mood and anxiety disorders.

Now, the biotech wants to use an IPO to fund an ongoing phase 2b study of SPT-300 in major depressive disorder (MDD) through to a topline readout next year, as well as launch a phase 3 study, according to an April 10 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Some of the proceeds have also been earmarked to complete phase 2 studies of SPT-320, also known as GlyphAgo, a prodrug of agomelatine—an antidepressant available in Europe as Valdoxan but not approved by the FDA. Seaport has been banking on the ability of its Glyph platform to lower the dose required for effectiveness by reducing its metabolism in the liver and therefore removing the need for liver function monitoring.

The aim is to launch a phase 2a study to determine whether SPT-320 can improve the sleep of patients with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), as well as a phase 2b trial focused on GAD itself. Both studies would likely read out in 2028, according to the filing.

When Seaport took SPT-320 into the clinic in September 2025, Chief Medical Officer Antony Loebel, M.D., pointed out that agomelatine’s “efficacy in GAD is already well established.”

“The key question is whether we can achieve effective exposure at a lower dose, which would demonstrate GlyphAgo’s ability to avoid agomelatine’s dose-dependent liver issues,” Loebel said at the time. “We believe GlyphAgo has the potential to redefine the treatment landscape for GAD and represents an important clinical advancement for patients.”

The remainder of the IPO proceeds will be used for SPT-348, a prodrug of a non-hallucinogenic analog of LSD, as well as for general R&D activities and working capital.

Seaport’s CEO Zohar isn’t the only Karuna veteran on board—Karuna’s former CEO Steven Paul, M.D., serves as the chair of Seaport’s board of directors. The biotech employs 58 people and was originally assembled by PureTech Health—where Zohar was previously CEO—and supplied with $100 million when it launched in spring 2024. Seaport followed that up with a $225 million series B a few months later.

Out of the $325 million raised to date, Seaport entered 2026 with a hefty chunk of funds—$233.7 million, to be precise—still intact, according to Friday’s filing.

Hemab hopes for public listing

Hemab also unveiled an intention on Friday to go public. The Cambridge, Massachusetts and Copenhagen, Denmark-based biotech has previously touted an ambition to become “the ultimate clotting company” and the highest priority recipient of its IPO proceeds will be sutacimig.

The biotech has already tested the bispecific antibody in Glanzmann thrombasthenia, a rare genetic bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency of the platelet integrin alpha IIb beta3, which prevents blood from properly clotting. Hemab has previously pointed to phase 2 study as demonstrating that sutacimig achieved clinically meaningful bleeding reduction in these patients.

The IPO funds would help finance a phase 3 study in Glanzmann thrombasthenia, as well as an ongoing phase 2 trial in another bleeding disorder called Factor VII deficiency, according to an April 10 filing with the SEC.

There’s also a monovalent antibody, dubbed HMB-002, in a phase 1/2 study for von Willebrand disease, another genetic disorder that impacts blood clotting. Data have so far has shown that the drug can directly target the underlying pathophysiology of the disease.

Further back in development, Hemab said it expects to take one of its preclinical assets into the clinic in the second half of 2026.

The company employs 72 people full-time, split across the U.S. and Denmark. They are led by Benny Sorensen, M.D., Ph.D., who previously served at the likes of Codiak Biosciences and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Hemab’s strategy of using “targeted solutions rather than generic approaches” to clotting disorders has secured a steady stream of financings, from a $55 million series A haul in 2021, to a $135 million series B in 2023 and a $157 million series C last year. By the end of 2025, Hemab still had $185.5 million in the bank, according to the filing.

Biotech IPOs rebounded in the first couple of months of 2026, although listings petered out again in March. Seaport joins a short list of companies that have more recently expressed an interest in going public, including respiratory-focused Avalyn Pharma and obesity biotech Kailera Therapeutics.