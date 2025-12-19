Cybin alters state to become Helus Pharma for Nasdaq trip

Cybin is shedding its old identity, evolving into Helus Pharma as part of changes that will see its shares move to a different stock exchange.

The Toronto-based biotech plans to stop trading on NYSE American on Jan. 4, 2026. On Jan. 5, the stock will start trading on the Nasdaq Global Market. After the company switches stock exchanges, it will be reborn as Helus Pharma, pronounced “heal us.” In tandem with the rebrand, the company is changing its stock ticker from "CYBN" to "HELP."

Cybin began trading on NYSE American in 2021. The stock has fallen since the company began trading on the exchange, which is designed for small- to mid-cap companies and is less associated with biotechs than the Nasdaq.

Amid the shift, the biotech will continue to be listed on the Cboe Canada, where its stock ticker will also change to "HELP" on Jan. 5.

Founded in 2019, the company’s original name reflected its focus on psilocybin—the active ingredient in magic mushrooms—and other psychedelic molecules. The biotech has retained that focus, with its R&D pipeline centering on molecules related to psilocybin and DMT, but is nonetheless making over its moniker.

As Helus, the company will work to deliver data in major depressive disorder (MDD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Helus aims (PDF) to share top-line data on its deuterated DMT prospect in GAD in the first quarter of 2026. Top-line phase 3 data on a deuterated psilocybin analog in MDD are due in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Investors including Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and OrbiMed supported the trials in October by participating in a $175 million offering. Greg Cavers, chief financial officer at the biotech, told investors on an earnings call in November that the funding will bankroll operations into 2027.