Healthtech company H1 rolls out addition to its AI toolkit for trials

H1, a healthtech company focused on AI, rolled out the latest addition to its Trial Landscape platform designed for use in clinical trial design and development.

The latest addition to the company’s conversational AI toolkit, dubbed GenosAI Pro, can transform text and data into visual insights for the preparation of diversity plans, healthcare provider and site biobooks, and presentation slides, H1 said in a Feb. 7 press release.

Conversational AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can simulate human conversation through the use of natural language processing that allows computers to understand and process human language.

GenosAI Pro users can pose complex questions and receive high-confidence, actionable responses in seconds, pulling from more than 505,000 trials, 25 million publications, 10 million HCPs (including diversity data), 240 million patients and 11 billion global claims, the company said.

Trial Landscape is one part of H1’s larger healthcare platform that acts as both a professional database and an analytics service. The company raised more than $130 million in the six months from November 2021 to June 2022 to fuel the platform's growth.