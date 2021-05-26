Worldwide Clinical Trials pens Trialbee study matchmaking pact, aims for better recruitment diversity

Worldwide Clinical Trials has signed up with Trialbee to help boost trial recruitment by tapping its matchmaking service.

Under the pact, financials of which were not made public, the pair will “combine global trial infrastructure, therapeutic expertise, and proven recruitment capabilities with innovative technology, real-world data, and nurse call center qualification,” according to a statement.

The CRO will use the so-called Trialbee Hive platform, which has access to real-world data and data science to match the most appropriate study participants while “ensuring proper population representation.”

Once matched, interested patients are prequalified by an online process followed by a video- or phone-based interview through Trialbee’s nurse call center.

RELATED: Worldwide Clinical Trials ups sticks to life science mecca at Research Triangle Park

“This collaboration benefits the industry by optimizing clinical development timelines and benefits patients through faster time to market for needed medications,” said Matt Walz, Trialbee's CEO.

“By combining the global development expertise of Worldwide Clinical Trials with our global patient matching and enrollment platforms, this partnership will lower costs and speed clinical trial timelines with innovative patient matching and enrollment capabilities.”

The companies also said that together, they will tailor services to bring down the cost of drug development by matching, enrolling and engaging “motivated, qualified clinical trial participants” who are “representative of the diverse global population.”

“Now, with our collaboration with Trialbee, we’re thrilled to offer them access to advanced data science,” said Peter Benton, president and chief operating officer of Worldwide Clinical Trials.

“This, in turn, will help us transform patient recruitment, optimize clinical development timelines, and reduce the time to market.”