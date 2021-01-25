Worldwide Clinical Trials ups sticks to life science mecca at Research Triangle Park

Following in the steps of so many contract research organizations and biopharmas, Worldwide Clinical Trials is moving its HQ to Research Triangle Park in North Carolina.

The CRO is moving from Morrisville, North Carolina, to Frontier RTP, a so-called innovation campus located in the heart of Research Triangle Park.

Frontier RTP is a growing hub for STEM workers and houses some of the world’s biggest CROs. “The location offers meeting and office spaces, educational opportunities, and networking events that encourage collaboration and are tailored to growing businesses, like Worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

“There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution for a clinical trial, or for an employee’s choice of workspace,” said Joy Clark, chief people, strategy and culture officer for Worldwide Clinical Trials. “Our new headquarters shows our commitment to a positive and flexible environment for our employees and customers alike.”

“The impact of the pandemic means that our world will operate differently forevermore. Yet, that will not stop us from making investments like this that matter,” added Peter Benton, president and chief operating officer at the company.

“We will stand out within this competitive job market as the best midsize CRO. Worldwide is attracting top talent globally, scaling in new ways and constantly building on our aspirations to improve the CRO experience—for our customers and for our employees.”