Worldwide Clinical Trials nabs new chief financial officer as it moves HQ

Worldwide Clinical Trials has poached former PPD executive Brian Tuttle to serve as its new chief financial officer as it also moves its headquarters to Research Triangle Park in North Carolina.

The CRO is ringing in the changes for the new year as it hires Tuttle for its CFO role, coming off a two-year stint at American Materials Company and a major two decades at rival CRO PPD, where he was most recently vice president of global business finance until his departure in 2018.

At Worldwide, Tuttle will guide the company’s finance, accounting and strategic sourcing functions as the “company scales to deliver against record growth,” it said in a statement.

Sponsored By Syneos Health Blazing a Trail to Clinical Trial Diversity: Four-Part Webinar Series from Syneos Health, Featuring Pharma, Clinical Research and Community Health Leaders This series will identify obstacles that stifle appropriate patient diversity in trials; unpack the organizational overhaul needed; share how sponsors, patients & investigators have come together to overcome hurdles; and explore how policy innovations can move the industry forward. Register Now

RELATED: Worldwide Clinical Trials ups sticks to life science mecca at Research Triangle Park

“I’m thrilled to welcome Brian as a key member of the team architecting Worldwide’s continued growth strategy,” said Peter Benton, president and chief operating officer for Worldwide.

“Small and midsized biotechs are doing important work. They deserve the best CRO experience. Brian’s skill in helping companies thrive during hypergrowth will be invaluable as we rapidly scale, focus investments and ensure we deliver the best customer experience.”

This comes just a few weeks after Worldwide announced it was moving its HQ to Research Triangle Park from Morrisville, North Carolina, to join the so-called innovation campus located in the heart of RTP, a mecca for life science companies and CROs.

"Having spent more than three decades with companies experiencing transformational growth, all roads have led me to working with Worldwide to deliver on the company’s mission to be the world’s best midsized CRO,” added Tuttle. “Worldwide is primed for continued record growth as the booming small and midsized pharma and biotech market turns to us for our specific blend of scientific, medical and operational expertise and customer service."