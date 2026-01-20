Worldwide Clinical Trials adds Catalyst Clinical to global CRO mixture

Worldwide Clinical Trials is expanding its horizons with the acquisition of Catalyst Clinical Research, a specialist oncology organization with a particular knack for early-stage cancer trials.

The transaction is expected to close this quarter, Worldwide announced in a Jan. 20 release, with the CRO paying an undisclosed amount to catalyze the deal. Both companies are headquartered in North Carolina.

“By joining forces, Catalyst brings our specialized early phase oncology expertise together with Worldwide’s strength in late phase development, expanding our global footprint and delivering differentiated oncology solutions globally,” Nik Morton, Catalyst’s president and CEO, said in the release.

Morton will join Worldwide’s executive leadership team as part of the agreement, according to the release.

Worldwide customers will benefit from the addition of Catalyst’s cancer credentials to its own central nervous system bona fides, Worldwide CEO Alistair Macdonald commented.

“We are excited to add Catalyst’s deep operational expertise and oncology credibility to our own well-known CNS specialist CRO capabilities to create a differentiated biotech-oriented oncology solution,” the Worldwide chief exec said.

M&A is a regular occurrence in the clinical research space, with both Worldwide and Catalyst being involved in prior acquisitions. Catalyst bought Massachusetts-based Genpro Research in 2023 and brought a growth-minded chief commercial officer on board in August 2024.

Worldwide, meanwhile, was itself acquired by private equity firm Kohlberg in August 2023.