Catalyst Clinical keeps the change coming with new chief commercial officer

Global CRO Catalyst Clinical Research is continuing its growth mindset by bringing on board its first-ever chief commercial officer, Kristin Judge.

Judge “has the depth of commercial experience to support Catalyst's continued growth," Catalyst Clinical president and CEO Nik Morton said in an August 8 release.

Judge comes to Catalyst Clinical with more than 17 years of experience, including stints at Emmes, Veeva Systems, Labcorp Drug Development and PPD. She’s played a key role in acquisitions and integrations in the past, according to Catalyst's release.

Related Catalyst Clinical acquires Genpro Research to expand global presence

Judge’s appointment comes a little over a year after North Carolina-based Catalyst Clinical bought another CRO, Genpro Research, during a consolidation frenzy in the industry.