West Virginia University Cancer Institute finds place it belongs in Ryght AI site network

Ryght AI traveled down country roads to find the newest member of its growing clinical trial site collection. West Virginia University (WVU) Cancer Institute has joined the health tech company’s research network, gaining access to an AI platform and a suite of fellow network members to collaborate with.

By connecting to the network, WVU will be able to use Ryght’s generative AI to analyze both local and industry-wide data to make decisions, according to an August 6 release. Ryght’s platform aims to automate communication between sites like WVU and trial sponsors and streamline the process of choosing sites and enrolling patients.

"We are excited to join the Ryght Research Network and to bring AI solutions to our physicians, researchers, trialists and patients," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., executive chair and director of the WVU Cancer Institute, said in the release. “As an institution, we have always been committed to assuring our patients get access to innovative studies and life-saving therapies. Through this partnership with Ryght AI, we are destined to exactly achieve that.”

WVU plans to work with industry partners to turn its AI research into “practical applications that benefit the community at large,” according to the release.

Based in Morgantown, WVU Cancer Institute is the only facility in the state that provides patients with blood and bone marrow transplants, CAR-T cell therapy and other advanced procedures, according to the institute’s website.

Ryght AI has made a concerted effort to expand its research network. The Laguna Beach, California-based company added global CRO QPS Holdings to the mix in January, and a month before that brought in the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine.

The network’s claim to fame is that it contains a digital twin of every research site in the world, according to Ryght’s website, which allows trial sponsors to find suitable sites “before you finish your coffee.”