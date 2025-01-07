Global CRO QPS makes Ryght choice for AI to automate clinical trials

QPS Holdings, a contract research organization with offices in the U.S., Asia and Europe, has named Ryght AI its exclusive artificial intelligence partner, according to a Jan. 7 release.

The goal of the team-up is to combine Ryght’s AI platform with QPS’ collection of 750 research sites across 17 countries to improve and automate clinical trials. Specific areas of focus include communications, site selection and speeding up tasks normally done manually, according to the release.

Automating tasks like feasibility assessments, site selection and patient referrals will simplify trial management for research sites and accelerate site and patient selection for trial sponsors, Ryght said in the release.

"Ryght AI's unique and powerful platform, coupled with their verticalized AI applications, will be truly transformative in providing real-time communications between QPS and our global network of sites,” Derek Grimes, executive vice president and global head of clinical research at QPS, said in the release. “This will streamline clinical trials from site selection to activation, enrollment and workflows, ultimately speeding time to market for our biopharma clients.”

QPS’ sites will be added to Ryght’s research network, which uses generative AI to securely analyze data in real time, according to the release.