UAE's Mediclinic Middle East joins up to TriNetX to boost geographic reach

Popular research network provider TriNetX has seen Mediclinic Middle East tap its research grid as it looks to grow its footprint.

Mediclinic, with bases in Dubai, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has joined the TriNetX network to “help grow the hospital group's overall research portfolio and expand its clinical trial opportunities,” according to a statement.

MME Mediclinic Middle East works across seven hospitals and 20 clinics with over 900 inpatient beds in the UAE.

TriNetX’s network of healthcare organizations is designed to help across all trial processes, including retention.

“We look forward to helping Mediclinic meet its ambitious goals for growing its presence in the area of research,” said Steve Lethbridge, SVP of global healthcare partnerships at TriNetX. “We are excited about bringing access to clinical trials to the Middle East patient community.”

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based provider, which has CROs and biopharmas as clients, uses a cloud-based platform that allows researchers to deep dive into patient populations and perform “what-if” analyses in real time.

In the last few years, it has seen the likes of Pfizer and Sanofi sign up to its network, working as a “digital partner” to help with clinical trials, as well as Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medicine, which joined its healthcare organization network two years ago.

Back in August, it also signed up with Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School to add de-identified data from more than a million patients. Two months back it also got a major financial boost after the Carlyle Group snapped up a majority stake in the company.