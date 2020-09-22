Investment firm The Carlyle Group snaps up majority stake in trendy TriNetX

Popular research network provider TriNetX has seen major interest from The Carlyle Group as it buys up a majority stake in the company.

TriNetX, which works as a network of healthcare organizations designed to help across all trial processes, including retention, has a series of deals with the likes of Sanofi, Pfizer, Datavant and Parexel.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based provider, which has CROs and biopharmas as clients, uses a cloud-based platform that allows researchers to deep dive into patient populations and perform “what-if” analyses in real time.

Now Carlyle, seeing its potential for growth, wants in, adding to its already major investment in healthcare over the years. The group said it has “made a strategic growth investment and will acquire a majority stake in the company” but did not disclose terms.

“Our goal is to be on the desktop of every healthcare researcher in the world,” said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX. “Carlyle's investment accelerates our growth plans and will shorten the time it takes to turn our vision into reality.”

"With a deep clinical focus and a highly scalable data strategy, we believe TriNetX is well positioned for continued organic and inorganic growth opportunities,” added Joe Bress, a principal specializing in healthcare at The Carlyle Group.

“We're excited to partner with Gadi and the TriNetX management team to help expand their global footprint and continue investing in the company's mission to advance the collective understanding of human health.”