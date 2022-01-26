TriNetX acquires software maker Advera Health Analytics

TriNetX, which focuses on real-world research to help develop new therapies, acquired pharmacovigilance software maker Advera Health Analytics for an undisclosed price.

With the deal, TriNetX gets Advera’s Evidex platform that will allow customers to spot and review drug safety issues in real time. Financial details of the purchase weren’t disclosed.

Brian Overstreet, Advera’s president and chief executive, will lead TriNetX’s pharmacovigilance business unit.

“This marriage between Advera and TriNetX creates tremendous potential for growth, and I am thrilled to advance our capabilities to help bring new therapies to market faster, and now safer,” Gadi Lachman, TriNetX’s chief executive, said in a statement.

TriNetX, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, boasts CROs and biopharmas as clients, including Medidata, Datavant, Mediclinic Middle East and others. The company’s platform is used by researchers to track patient populations, perform analyses and help with various steps of clinical trials including protocol design, trial site selection, patient recruitment and real-world evidence.

TriNetX hired Jeffrey Brown, Ph.D., a Harvard Medical School associate professor, in November to be its chief scientific officer.