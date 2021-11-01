Trials network provider, life sciences data company TriNetX snags Harvard prof as chief scientific officer

TriNetX has snagged Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Jeffrey Brown, Ph.D., as its chief scientific officer.

The real-world data expert joined the research network provider Monday after 16 years at Harvard, where he worked in the Department of Population Medicine. He's been a consultant to research groups and pharmaceutical companies for real-world data studies, including helping with research to support regulatory filings in the U.S. and Europe, the company said Monday.

The FDA, the National Institutes of Health, the National Cancer Institute and other groups have helped fund Brown's research. The executive also has experience working with TriNetX as co-chair of its strategic advisory board for "several years," Brown said in a statement. He's the chief product officer of open-source software network PopMedNet as well, according to his LinkedIn page.

Brown said he'll help TriNetX use its data to support clients in pre- and postmarket safety, pharmacovigilance, health economics and other areas.

RELATED: Investment firm The Carlyle Group snaps up majority stake in trendy TriNetX

TriNetX is just down the block from Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and counts CROs and biopharmas as clients. Its platform is used by researchers to look at patient populations, perform analyses and help with various steps of clinical trials, including protocol design, trial site selection, patient recruitment and real-world evidence.

The company is partners with Medidata, Datavant, Mediclinic Middle East and others.

The Carlyle Group bought a majority stake in the company last September.