SCRI and AstraZeneca strike deal for cancer clinical trials solutions

Oncology CRO Sarah Cannon Research Institute, or SCRI, has struck a deal with AstraZeneca to provide clinical trial solutions for the Big Pharma's clinical cancer trials in the U.S.

The aim of the collaboration is to speed up trial delivery timelines, reduce site burden and improve U.S. enrollment, according to a Feb. 28 release.

“Working with SCRI to enhance U.S. enrollment and streamline clinical trial data collection is a tremendous opportunity to increase the diversity of clinical trial participants in the U.S. and accelerate clinical trial diversity timelines,” Michele Sample, vice president of clinical operations for oncology R&D at AstraZeneca, said in the release. “Our ambition is to bring new treatments to all patients more efficiently.

Related AstraZeneca taps Trialbee for online patient recruitment

As part of its work on AstraZeneca’s clinical trials, SCRI will integrate data from a system called the Electronic Health Record to the Electronic Data Capture, or E2E. The process will synchronize clinical research management across a trial network of more than 250 locations in 24 states, according to the release. The E2E, which was co-developed by SCRI Development Innovations and a precision medicine platform called Genospace, automatically transfers clinical trial data from a site to a database without requiring a data coordinator to initiate the transfer, according to Genospace’s website.

SCRI has worked on clinical trials with Mirati Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since it was founded in 2004.