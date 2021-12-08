Science 37's biopharma clients can test treatments in China, Russia months after expansion into Japan

Decentralized trials provider Science 37 is deepening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with an expansion into China and Russia.

The Los Angeles clinical research organization is entering both the world's most populous country and the globe's largest country by landmass just two months after expanding into Japan.

The moves come after the virtual trials company landed on the Nasdaq via a blank-check merger in October. Science 37's entry into Japan was done through partnerships with CMIC and 3H Medi Solutions.

For its move into China and Russia, Science 37 seems to be going it alone. The company said it added "capability to meet regulatory requirements" in the two countries. The goal is to provide drug sponsors with the tools to run global virtual trials.

With the Asia-Pacific behemoths in its network, Science 37 now has nearly 95 countries and more than 45 languages on its platform, the company said.

That breadth will help the company compete against newer startups that have reeled in funding throughout 2021 as the hybrid trial landscape picks up steam going into the new year.