Science 37 partners with two CROs in Japan as part of decentralized trials push

Science 37's decentralized clinical trials model will expand into Japan through partnerships with two contract research organizations in the country.

The deals are with CMIC, billed as the first and largest CRO in Japan, and 3H Medi Solution. Terms of both collaborations, announced Wednesday, were kept under the hood.

The pacts come just a few weeks after Science 37 landed on the Nasdaq, on Oct. 7, via a special purpose acquisition merger that gave the Los Angeles-based CRO about $235 million in cash proceeds.

In both collaborations, the Japanese counterparts will use Science 37's clinical trial operating system and tech platform for decentralized, or virtual, studies.

CMIC characterized the partnership as a boon to its work in spurring the growth of "the developing decentralized clinical trial movements in the East," said Yoshihito Kondo, executive vice president of clinical operation, in a statement. CMIC will deploy the technology in its trials in Japan and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.

3H Medi will use Science 37's eConsent, electronic data, patient management, mobile nurse operations and telemedicine tools. 3H President Sho Ando described the decentralized trials movement in Japan as "long overdue" in a statement.

Science 37 is no stranger to the East Asia market. The company linked arms with Tokyo-based Otsuka Pharmaceutical in December 2017 to digitize mobile clinical studies in psychiatry and behavioral health.