RyghtAI launches clinical site search engine to aid drug developers, CROs with trial design

Clinical site selection platform RyghtAI has launched a search engine designed to give drug developers and contract research organizations access to a comprehensive database of clinical research sites.

Called RyghtSites.com, the free tool allows organizations to search, rank and download lists of top clinical research sites worldwide, according to an April 16 release.

Powered by Ryght’s proprietary network of AI Site Twins, the platform offers a data-driven resource for trial planning that helps reduce cost and research time barriers. Approximately 80% of trials fail to meet enrollment timelines or deadlines, with site selection representing a key source of delays. The release notes that identifying viable sites using traditional methods can take three to six months.

The tool provides access to digital replicas of more than 60,000 AI Site Twins, representing over 100,000 global research sites across 192 countries. As users input trial details, Ryght’s AI searches its network to identify the best-matched research sites. Searches can be filtered by disease, biomarker, or location, and the platform supports all trial phases, according to the release.

Ryght also highlighted a case study in which a contract research organization used the platform to identify an oncology trial site in just 26 days, going on to exceed its recruitment goal by 330%.

Related West Virginia University Cancer Institute finds place it belongs in Ryght AI site network

Ryght’s search engine complements the company’s network of clinical trial sites, which has grown over the years and added West Virginia University last year.