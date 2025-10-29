Roche's Flatiron Health expands blood cancer offerings with 6 new data sets

Cancer health tech company Flatiron Health has unveiled six new blood cancer data sets that together comprise information from more than half a million patient records, the Roche subsidiary announced Oct. 29.

The new data come from 505,000 records from patients with multiple myeloma and five kinds of B-cell lymphoma, Flatiron said, and increase the outfit’s hematology cohort offerings sixfold.

The New York-based company extracts data from patient records using large language models, which it then validates using a three-pillared framework Flatiron says offers “a rigorous yet practical way to ensure the accuracy and reliability of real-world data.”

"For more than a decade, Flatiron has been building and curating the world's most comprehensive real-world global oncology research database," Nathan Hubbard, Flatiron’s CEO, said in the release. "These hematology datasets showcase what becomes possible when you combine our proven AI capabilities with our commitment to scientific rigor—the potential to deliver more precise, personalized treatments to patients with hematologic malignancies."

The data sets include details from the patients’ clinical experiences, including testing for cancer cells that remain after treatment, called molecular residual disease testing, and the use of CAR T-cell therapy, Flatiron said.

The new blood cancer data sets fall under Flatiron’s Panoramic brand, a collection of cancer data sets that includes biomarkers, scaled outcomes and longitudinal data, according to the release. The data are meant to help life science companies research a broad range of cancers, including rare cancer subtypes or patient cohorts.

Flatiron has spent the past year ramping up its data collection capabilities. In March, the company penned a pact to collect data from sites managed by the National Cancer Institute and followed that up the next month with a deal to recruit patients for trials from Massive Bio’s patient database.

In July, Flatiron announced that it had tripled the size of its international oncology network across the U.K., Germany and Japan, which Hubbard called an “unprecedented expansion of our global network.”