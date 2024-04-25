Risklick debuts new AI software that writes clinical trial protocols

A Swiss startup called Risklick has launched artificial intelligence software for clinical trials that the company claims can reduce development time and costs by as much as 35%, according to an April 23 release.

The software, Protocol AI, is designed to cut down on the time it takes to come up with a study protocol—a process that takes an average of a year in total to complete, by Risklick’s estimates. The company’s technology uses natural language processing and large language models to analyze historical trial data, helps trial sponsors set variables and benchmarks, and then automatically drafts the protocol using generative AI.

Risklick already has deals in place with Chicago-based contract research organization Advanced Clinical, Swiss biopharma Debiopharm and medical device company ISS AG, also based in Switzerland.

“Protocol AI offers a unique solution in minimizing AI distortions through precise queries and extracting validated data from diverse registries,” Paul Miller, vice president of commercial strategy at Advanced Clinical, said in the Risklick press release. “This transformative capability can revolutionize clinical trial design and enhance industry access to accurate therapeutic data.”

Risklick is a spinout of Switzerland’s University of Bern. The company joins a growing number of startups offering AI solutions for various clinical trial operations, such as Ryght AI, Atomwise and Saama.