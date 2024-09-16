PharmaLegacy acquires BTS Research in hopes of becoming a 'highly competitive global CRO'

PharmaLegacy Laboratories is snapping up BTS Research in hopes of expanding its reach as a preclinical CRO.

San Diego-based PharmaLegacy has acquired the other San Diego CRO to accelerate its growth in the area’s biotech scene, according to a Sept. 16 release.

“This acquisition will allow us to better serve clients across the U.S. and North America while increasing our study capacity and providing more flexibility for all of our clients,” PharmaLegacy founder and CEO Jeff Duan said in the release. “As such, it is a crucial step to becoming an industry-leading preclinical CRO.”

PharmaLegacy was launched in 2008 and provides in vitro and in vivo preclinical drug development services to clients across the globe. Meanwhile, BTS Research was founded in 2007 and acquired Bio-Quant a few years later.

“This joining of forces will create a highly competitive global CRO,” Sami Abunadi, president of BTS Research, said in the release.

Financial details of the deal were not publicly disclosed.