Danish CRO Scantox bulks up genetic toxicology services with purchase of Gentronix

Gentronix, a British contract research organization that specializes in genetic toxicology, is officially off the market. Danish CRO Scantox, with its majority owner Impilo, bought Gentronix and integrated the company into its toxicology operations, according to a Sept. 9 release.

“Genetic toxicology is a missing link in our portfolio and frequently requested by our clients to become a one-stop-shop premier CRO partner,” Scantox CEO Jeanet Løgsted said in the release. “Gentronix’s service line, client base, high quality standards and not least people culture fits perfectly with our DNA.”

No financial details of the deal were immediately available.

Related American Clinical bumps up trial network site count with Elixia acquisition

Gentronix will continue to operate under its current name while expanding its specialist regulatory toxicology services, according to the release. The firm’s primary focus is genotoxicity, which is the ability of a compound to damage genetic material, like DNA, which can cause harmful mutations.

Gentronix was founded in 1999 and employs about 70 people, the release said. The purchase brings Scantox’s total employee base to more than 400 across seven European sites.