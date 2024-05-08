American Clinical bumps up trial network site count with Elixia acquisition

American Clinical Research Services has purchased Elixia, a clinical trial network that specializes in studies involving research subjects with challenging metabolic conditions. The companies announced the deal in a May 8 press release. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition will integrate Elixia’s multistate, multispecialty operations into American Clinical’s portfolio—which was previously limited to California and Texas—and brings the CRO's total number of sites to 12. Elixia runs trials in Missouri, Michigan, Massachusetts and Florida, including trials at a 40-bed facility in Tampa dedicated to phase 1 studies involving patients who have liver or kidney impairments. Past clients of the network include AstraZeneca, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Sanofi, according to Elixia’s website.

American Clinical was launched in 2022 by healthcare private equity firm Latticework Capital Management. It operates phase 1 through 4 trials in neuroscience, nephrology, infectious diseases and metabolic health.

In May 2023—almost a year ago to the day—the CRO announced the purchase of merged companies Clinical Site Services, a recruitment solutions provider, and Patient Advertising Guru, which creates and runs media campaigns for trial recruitment.