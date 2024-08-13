Biotech leader jumps to oncology CRO Pi Health

Oncology-focused CRO Pi Health has added a new chef to its executive kitchen by appointing Alex Morozov, M.D., Ph.D., as the company's first chief medical officer.

Morozov previously worked as senior vice president and head of clinical development and clinical pharmacology at Exelixis, where he oversaw an oncology portfolio spanning early-stage and late-phase programs. Before that, he spent time in leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer and Novartis.

“I am excited to join Pi Health in its mission to integrate clinical research and clinical practice on a global scale,” Morozov said in an Aug. 8 release. “Pi Health’s collaborations with health systems and commitment to diversity represents a paradigm shift in how we develop and access life-saving treatments."

Morozov’s hiring comes after Pi Health announced a more than $30 million series A in March and opened a new cancer hospital in Hyderabad, India, in September 2023. The global CRO also has partnerships in the U.S., Brazil and Australia.