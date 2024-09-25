New PicnicHealth service brings observational clinical trial research to the virtual world

Health tech company PicnicHealth is launching a new program that lets researchers conduct clinical trials in cyberspace. Virtual Site is meant to help clinical trial sponsors conduct observational studies without the need for a physical location.

The program is part of PicnicHealth’s new Clinical Services offering, which is staffed with in-house medical providers, according to a Sept. 24 release. Through Virtual Site, these providers can schedule virtual visits with study participants and conduct health assessments, order diagnostic tests and report adverse events, according to a related product announcement.

Virtual Site is integrated into PicnicHealth’s life sciences product and can be used for hybrid or fully remote studies. The aim is to make conducting observational research simpler, resulting in an easier patient experience that leads to improved retention, response rates, diversity and faster data collection, the company said in the release.

Picnic’s technological focus is on synthesizing information from medical records into easy-to-understand formats; the other main component of Clinical Services is a virtual clinic that gives patients access to a unified view of their medical records. With Virtual Site, the company’s record synthesis capabilities are used to give researchers potential clinical endpoints that aren’t documented in routine care, according to the release.

PicnicHealth made two big moves last year. The tech company teamed up with AstraZeneca to collect real-world data on cancer patients and also shelled out to acquire rare disease data compiler AllStripes.