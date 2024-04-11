MoonLake and Komodo sign 3-year deal for health analytics tech

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has signed a three-year deal with health analytics software maker Komodo Health for technology to help with clinical trial selection and a range of other data needs, the companies announced in an April 10 release.

MoonLake’s pipeline is directed primarily at inflammatory conditions. The biotech's new partnership with Komodo will specifically support its work on a nanobody-based therapy to treat hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a skin condition, and psoriatic arthritis, a form of arthritis that affects people who have psoriasis. The company is looking to launch phase 3 clinical trials on its IL-17 inhibitor sonelokimab, an effort that will involve Komodo’s technology, Komodo co-founder and president Web Sun suggested in the release.

“As MoonLake expects to commence phase 3 trials, we look forward to helping their teams utilize data and analytics to evaluate the market, develop their go-to-market and commercialization strategy, and, most important, help quickly bring its [therapy] to market, once approved, for patients who need it most,” Sun said.

The press release also noted that MoonLake already has integrated Komodo’s software into its workflow for market research on HS, the outcome of which was included in its March 2024 Demo Day presentation.

Komodo offers many different software solutions for healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical companies. Those include its Healthcare Map, a tool that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to comb through data on 330 million de-identified patients across the U.S., including race and ethnicity data that can be used to address questions about diversity in clinical trials.