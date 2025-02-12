Michigan CRO buys Exploristics for its cloud-based modeling platform

Michigan-based clinical research organization MMS is boosting its data science power with a new purchase from the U.K. The firm has acquired the Northern Irish data science company Exploristics, gaining access to its cloud-based statistical modeling and simulation platform.

MMS made the move to further its ability to provide biotech and pharma clients with biometrics and development strategy solutions, the company said in a Feb. 12 release.

By adding the Belfast-based biostatistics firm Exploristics, MMS says it is now able to give clients advanced statistical design and data science expertise while expanding the company’s global presence, especially in Europe.

“When exploring acquisition opportunities to enhance our strategic capabilities as a leading data CRO, we sought organizations that would complement our existing regulatory approach and build a powerful combination of regulatory and statistical design expertise, combined with market-leading study simulation software,” MMS CEO Uma Sharma, Ph.D., said in the release.

Exploristics’ platform, known as KerusCloud, is designed to de-risk clinical trials while reducing development time, costs and patient burden, according to the release. The platform allows users to simulate how a trial would develop with a certain recruitment rate and site number, according to its product website, so researchers can determine what kind of trial they need to run to get the best results.

Sharma founded MMS in 2006, according to the company’s site. The CRO is based in a suburb of Detroit.