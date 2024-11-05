Medidata meshes services into bundles for oncology and vaccine clinical trials

Medidata has debuted two new bundled services meant to speed up and support clinical trials in oncology and vaccines, the company announced Oct. 31.

The new bundles, Medidata Oncology Solutions and Medidata Vaccine Solutions, bring together real-time patient-reported outcomes, imaging management and other important trial components to reduce trial complexity and accelerate decision-making, according to the release.

Both solutions incorporate a plethora of Medidata products, including the company’s electronic data capture, electronic clinical outcome assessment and clinical data studio tools, to create a unified data ecosystem, Medidata said.

The solutions are meant to meet FDA guidance for patient-centered endpoints, adaptive trial designs and trial diversity, Medidata said.

"Oncology and vaccine trials face significant challenges in recruiting diverse patients, ensuring rapid execution and maintaining and monitoring patient safety," Medidata Chief Operating Officer Joseph Schmidt said in the release. “These bundles are designed to help customers navigate the complicated stages of these studies while advancing life-saving treatments."

Medidata has more than 25 years of oncology and vaccine experience, the company said, and has run about 9,000 oncology studies and 750 trials in vaccines.