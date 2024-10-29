Medidata and Cogstate combine data tools and cognitive assessments to improve CNS trials

Clinical research and health tech companies Medidata and Cogstate are joining forces to speed up trials and improve outcomes measurement across diseases of the central nervous system, the partners announced in an Oct. 29 release.

The duo will combine Medidata’s technology platform with Cogstate’s digital cognitive assessments, rater training and monitoring solutions to improve data collection.

Through Medidata’s app, researchers will be able to assess patient cognition and have data sent directly to the Medidata platform for electronic data capture, according to the release.

With the combined power of the app and Medidata’s Rave EDC (electronic data capture) and eCOA (electronic clinical outcome assessment) features, raters doing cognitive assessments will have higher precision levels for managing studies, starting patient site visits and completing intricate CNS assessments, according to the companies.

The CNS offering also employs Medidata’s advanced sensor technology and AI-powered analytics to help researchers collect and analyze different kinds of biometric and behavioral data, all through a single digital portal, according to the release.

“The subjective nature of evaluating patients and the potential for data variability pose significant challenges in CNS clinical trials,” Medidata CEO Anthony Costello said in the release. “Drawing on Medidata’s deep expertise in eCOA, AI and sensors, we are enabling the highest endpoint data quality standard, simplifying CNS trial setup, and running automated checks on patient assessment transcripts to minimize study team burden and mitigate the potential for errors.”

Cogstate was founded in 1999 by Australian neuroscientists who realized the potential of computerized cognitive assessment tools while working with the country’s Indigenous communities, the company says on its website.