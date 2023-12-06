Leal Health boosts patient platform to include ‘generative’ AI

AI-powered health tech firm Leal Health boosted the capabilities of its cancer-care-focused patient platform with the addition of ‘generative’ AI, increasing access to a broader range of clinical trials and oncological therapies.

With the addition of GenAI to the platform, Leal will be able to better predict a patient’s future treatment regimen that is based on a comparison of their medical state similar to their past and current conditions and future treatment options, the company said in a Dec. 6 press release. It will also allow health providers to identify and educate potential patients in advance.

“Despite GenAI’s tremendous potential to positively impact industries, including healthcare, significant challenges, specifically its ability to understand unique patient journeys and consistent errors and hallucinations, continue to restrict medical advancements,” Tzvia Bader, Leal’s co-founder and CEO, said in the release. “Leal has overcome these issues, combining GenAI’s Large Language Model (LLM) with the platform’s existing natural language processing and machine learning models, to accurately and efficiently analyze and interpret complex patient medical conditions and treatment criteria.”

Additionally, Bader added, the platform can break down barriers and biases to treatments and ensure they are accessible to cancer patients who need them most.

Leal, which is formerly known as Trialjectory, earlier this year rolled out an FDA-approved cancer treatment decision support service. The company has previously said its platform has been involved in more than 3.5 million treatment matches and it is adding more than 4,000 new cancer patients to its rolls each month.