IQVIA releases tool to connect nurses, phlebotomists with clinical trial patients in their homes

Decentralized clinical trials have steamrolled into the mainstream of the drug development world. To improve the virtual process, IQVIA is connecting clinical trial patients in their homes with nurses and phlebotomists.

The mobile research units will give patients participating in clinical trials access to IQVIA's global network of nurses and healthcare workers who draw a patient's blood. They will provide protocol-required care within a patient's own home, which expands the geographic reach of where clinical trials can take place, IQVIA said Thursday.

The goal is to improve the patient experience in clinical studies, boost trial retention figures, improve protocol compliance and broaden the geographic potential of studying investigational drugs, the contract research service provider said.

The service can be offered alone or as part of other decentralized trial options that IQVIA provides for sites and drug sponsors. The mobile teams can also deliver and administer the investigational treatments to patients.

“We believe combining clinical research and patient care produces better patient outcomes, reduces cost of care and advances research that will benefit patients,” said Ronan Brown, global head of IQVIA's decentralized trial products, in a statement.