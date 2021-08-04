Busy week for CRO deals as Inotiv, CenExel tack on new buys

Inotiv is boosting its lab support services in cardiovascular and renal pharmacology, and CenExel Clinical Research is beefing up its dermatology capabilities.

That's what two newly announced acquisitions will do for the separate contract research organizations. Inotiv said Monday it's buying Gateway Pharmacology Laboratories, and CenExel said Wednesday it is purchasing ForCare Clinical Research. Neither acquirer disclosed deal terms.

The two deals follow NAMSA's acquisition of Clinlogix on Monday, marking the device-focused CRO's third deal of the year.

West Lafayette, Indiana-based Inotiv is expanding its target validation and efficacy and safety abilities for new molecules targeting kidney and heart diseases through the Gateway deal.

RELATED: Device-focused CRO NAMSA buys Clinlogix for 3rd acquisition of 2021

The deal also adds to the St. Louis expansion of Inotiv, which will include labs for more drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics technolog, as well as new cell and molecular biology for in vitro solutions in pharmacology and toxicology.

For CenExel, which was founded three years ago, the ForCare deal gives it dermatology and immunology experience. Tampa, Florida-based ForCare conducts phase 1 through 4 studies in chronic and acute conditions. The company also supports studies in inflammatory disease, neurology and internal medicine.