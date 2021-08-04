Device-focused CRO NAMSA buys Clinlogix for 3rd acquisition of 2021

It's been a busy 12 months for medical device-focused clinical research organization NAMSA. After itself being majority bought by ArchiMed last September, NAMSA has gone on to make a string of acquisitions, hired a new CEO and named a new board chairman.

This week, the Toledo, Ohio-based CRO inked its third deal of 2021 with the purchase of Clinlogix. NAMSA will buy the Philadelphia-based CRO to beef up its global footprint and support more disease areas, according to a Monday statement.

RELATED: Parexel snapped up, again, as Goldman Sachs, EQT spend $8.5B on the CRO

NAMSA didn't unveil the financial details of the deal, but it appears the CRO is picking up a big customer base as part of the purchase. The 22-year-old Clinlogix provides clinical research services to the medical device industry and supports more than 500 trials across 3,500 global sites, NAMSA said.

Clinlogix also works across a variety of disease areas, including cardio, neurology, nephrology, urology, oncology and wound care.

NAMSA, in its 54th year, also bought New York-based CRO Syntactx in January to boost its cardiovascular-focused regulatory consulting and CRO services, including electronic data capture and lab imaging.

Syntactx's moment in the limelight was short-lived. NAMSA followed up in March with the purchase of Minneapolis-based American Preclinical Services, which focuses on, you guessed it, the stages before the clinic. That deal gave NAMSA a 130,000 square foot facility that boasts surgical instruments, catheter labs, imaging capabilities and surgical suites.

These deals come after healthcare private equity firm ArchiMed acquired a majority stake in NAMSA 11 months ago. The specific terms weren't disclosed, but the price fell somewhere in the wide range of $60 million to $600 million as part of the PE firm's $1.2 billion MED Platform I fund.

RELATED: Device CRO NAMSA rolls into the U.K. with Medvance buyout

NAMSA named a new CEO in March to lead the revamped company. Christophe Berthoux joined after serving as the chief executive of Synexus Clinical Research. He was also an operating partner of the PE firm that bought NAMSA.