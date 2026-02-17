Immunology CRO RoukenBio pens pact with AVS Bio for more predictable antibody development

Preclinical CRO RoukenBio has inked a partnership with Connecticut-based biologics discovery specialist AVS Bio that aims to leverage each others' strengths to avoid late-stage trial failures and boost therapeutic antibody development, according to a RoukenBio release.

The deal strives to make immunology drug development more biologically grounded and predictable, starting with early discovery through preclinical research and IND-enabling studies.

AVS Bio specializes in providing drug discovery services and computational expertise, ranging from B-cell technologies to hybridoma generation, all to deliver diverse antibody panels.

As for RoukenBio, the Scottish immunology CRO's myriad assays and platforms shed light on downstream signaling, pathway modulation and other responses. The idea is that with these early partnered efforts, researchers can progress the strongest candidates and potentially avoid testing issues that may have otherwise come into play.

RoukenBio Chief Business Officer Adele Hannigan, Ph.D., noted that many antibody programs fail due to insufficient comprehension of mechanisms of action. “By partnering with AVS Bio, we are integrating high‑quality antibody discovery with early, mechanism‑driven functional characterization in complex and primary immune cell systems,” she said in the release.

The partnership incorporates a data-driven approach and can potentially improve R&D decision-making, AVS Bio Netherlands’ chief scientific officer Ilse Roodink, Ph.D., added in a statement.