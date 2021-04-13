Hoth forges new alliance with Worldwide Clinical Trials for its midstage cancer test

Hoth Therapeutics is tapping CRO Worldwide Clinical Trials to help run its upcoming phase 2a dose-ranging test for its cancer asset HT-001.

The trial is being set up as a treatment of cutaneous toxicities that are connected to treatment with EGFR inhibitors in cancer. The study will seek out the efficacy and safety of varying dose strengths of HT-001 when pitted against placebo in these cutaneous disorders (i.e., skin, nails and scalp) with EFGR drugs, which are typically focused on these mutations within non-small cell lung cancers.

“We are excited to bring on a high-caliber partner in Worldwide, which has extensive expertise in managing clinical studies to the highest of standards, as the CRO for Hoth's upcoming Phase 2a HT-001 clinical trial for cancer patients,” said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth.

“Engaging Worldwide is one of the key pieces of our preparation towards IND submission to FDA. We believe that with Worldwide's deep clinical experience, and through our achievements in drug development, we are optimally positioned for our upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial.”

The new trial deal comes a few months after Worldwide decided to up sticks and move its HQ to Research Triangle Park in North Carolina and nabbed a new chief financial officer from rival PPD.

“From the beginning, the relationship between Hoth Therapeutics and Worldwide has exemplified state-of-the-art strategic program development,” added Worldwide’s president and chief operating officer, Peter Benton.

“I speak on behalf of the scientific, medical and operational experts at Worldwide who express our personal and professional commitment to the success of Hoth's innovative clinical development program seeking to address the significant unmet clinical need represented by cutaneous disorders associated with EGFR inhibitors.”