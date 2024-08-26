Following growth spurt, Arctoris builds out new executive team

Arctoris, a contract research organization with a presence on both sides of the Atlantic, is putting together a new leadership team on the heels of a 2024 growth spurt.

Tom Fleming, a co-founder of Arctoris and formerly chief operating officer, is now the CEO, according to an Aug. 21 release. Fleming replaces fellow co-founder Martin-Immanuel Bittner, M.D., Ph.D., who served as CEO from January 2018 to February 2024. The new chair of the board is Ian Shott, who has held leadership roles at several other life science companies and was also previously co-founder, chair and managing director of the CRO Arcinova.

The rest of the leadership team is rounded out by: Anthony Rowen-Brown, Ph.D., the new chief scientific officer; new Chief Business Officer Kinga Bercsenyi, Ph.D.; accountant Paul Custance as chief financial officer; and Sally Cullen as chief people officer. Fleming’s former role of COO will be filled by Alice (Poppy) Roworth, Ph.D., who previously served as Arctoris’ vice president of operations.

Arctoris partners with companies to support drug discovery experiments using its automation platform, named Ulysses, and has offices in Oxford, U.K., and Boston. In the release, the company credits the recent boom of computationally led drug discovery among pharmaceutical partners as the reason for its growth spurt.