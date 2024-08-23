Chutes & Ladders—BioMarin builds executive team with biotech vets

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Gabrielle Masson and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

BioMarin builds up with biotech leaders

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Coastal California biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical is bringing two biotech vets on board to lead its new-look R&D and deals teams. The two people joining the company are Greg Friberg, M.D., and James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D. Friberg, who spent 18 years at Amgen, will take the title of chief research and development officer, replacing the retiring Hank Fuchs, M.D. Sabry, who left Roche in May after 14 years, is set to join as chief business officer. Story

Moonwalk lands VP, new advisory board

Moonwalk Biosciences

John Liles, Ph.D., is joining the leadership team of epigenetic and AI focused Moonwalk as vice president of biology and translational science. Liles previously served more than a decade each in leadership roles at Chinook Therapeutics—which was acquired by Novartis in 2023—and Gilead Sciences. Moonwalk has also assembled a new cardiometabolic advisory board made up of five experts. Release

Genmab adds new roles to executive team as COO splits

Genmab

Danish antibody specialist Genmab created two new positions on its executive team as its chief operating officer Anthony Mancini jumps ship to pursue “other opportunities.” Amgen vet Rayne Waller will take on the new role of chief technology officer, while Genmab’s Brad Bailey was promoted into the new chief commercial officer slot after serving as the company’s U.S. general manager since that role’s inception in 2020. Story

> Paul Streck, M.D., who has previously held CMO roles at several different companies, will join PepGen as its new head of R&D. Release

> Genetic medicine maker SalioGen Therapeutics tapped Kalliopi Stasi, M.D., Ph.D., as CMO. Release

> Tiziana Life Sciences has a new CEO in Ivor Elrifi, a decorated intellectual property and patent attorney. Release

> Dimitrios Arkilo, M.D., is joining the team at Actio Biosciences as CMO. Release

> Francis Sarena, who helped lead Apexigen’s acquisition by Pyxis Oncology, is the new chief operating officer at 89bio. Release

> Immunotherapy-focused Cidara Therapeutics is bringing Jim Beitel on board as chief business officer, replacing Preetam Shah, Ph.D., who will continue as chief financial officer. Release

> Pierre Gagnon is resigning as chief operating officer of NKGen Biotech. Filing

> Coya Therapeutics is promoting chief business officer Arun Swaminathan, Ph.D., to CEO effective Nov. 1, replacing Howard Berman, Ph.D., who will continue on as executive chair. Release