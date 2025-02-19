Flourish Research makes deal with Diablo to acquire the California-based clinical research facility

Clinical trial organization Flourish Research has made a deal with Diablo Clinical Research, acquiring the California-based facility and its expertise in endocrinology, cardiovascular and metabolic studies.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Diablo has run more than 1,000 trials over its 30-year history, according to a Feb. 18 release.

The move helps Flourish expand both geographically and in its therapeutic areas, Flourish CEO Reinhold Schulz said in the release. He added that Diablo has a track record of high participant diversity and retention, as well as strong enrollment-to-target statistics.

“This is an important acquisition for Flourish given Diablo's reputation and proximity to Silicon Valley, which provides access to expansion into new device trials and start-ups,” Scott Niehaus, managing director at Flourish owner Genstar Capital, said in the release. Genstar acquired Flourish in 2024.

Flourish is headquartered in Apex, North Carolina, and has clinical trial sites across the U.S., including Florida, Texas and California, according to the company’s website.