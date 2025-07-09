CRO Veeda picks Mango’s generative AI platform for clinical trials

Newly rebranded Indian CRO Veeda Lifesciences has invested in Boston health tech firm Mango Sciences, giving Veeda access to the fruit of Mango’s generative AI labors.

Through the Mango partnership, Veeda will use the AI company’s Querent platform to streamline procedures, improve data management and increase diversity of research participants, according to a July 8 release. The company will harness the tech to automate patient identification for clinical trials and grow its presence in Europe.

"Our partnership will transform Veeda into an AI-driven oncology drug development organization, meeting the growing demand for diversity in clinical trials, which is in line with the expectations of regulators and pharmaceutical companies,” Mahesh Bhalgat, Ph.D., Veeda’s managing director and CEO, said in the release. “We will be one of only a few CROs focused in oncology with access to this proprietary technology.”

Mango has been incorporating large language models and generative AI into Querent, the company’s founder and CEO Mohit Misra, M.D., said in the release, with the ultimate goal of “identifying the right drug for the right patient.”

Mango launched in 2020 and was formerly a healthcare analytics firm called Enlightiks, based in Bengaluru, India, which was acquired by another Bengaluru-based company, Practo Technologies, in 2016.

Veeda, which is headquartered about 1,000 miles north of Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, started the year with a rebrand, changing its name to Veeda Lifesciences and debuting a new infinity-inspired logo to reflect the company’s expansion of CRO and CDMO services.

The infinity logo mirrored that of European CRO Heads, which Veeda acquired in March 2024 and had 25 locations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.