Veeda expands into international markets with Heads acquisition

India-based Veeda Clinical Research has acquired Heads, a European CRO with 25 locations in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific.

The purchase expands Veeda’s physical footprint into international markets, according to a March 26 announcement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“With the growing emphasis on global clinical trials, this acquisition now positions Veeda to offer access to a very diverse population for conducting large-scale multi-geography trials efficiently,” Mahesh Bhalgat, group CEO of Veeda, said in the release.

Heads manages all phases of clinical trials, with an emphasis on working with biotechs and pharmas that specialize in hematology and oncology. The CRO also offers consulting services for anti-cancer drug development.

Veeda conducts preclinical research and runs clinical trial operations for all phases of clinical development, including for clients in the U.S., according to the firm’s website. The CRO also conducts post-marketing surveillance pharmacovigilance and bioavailability and bioequivalence studies.